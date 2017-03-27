Jose Montano, Rockville rape suspect, hearing postponed; defense says encounter was consensual
A preliminary hearing for the younger of two men accused of raping 14-year-old girl inside a bathroom stall at Rockville High School will be postponed until April 7, a Maryland judge ruled Friday. Jose Montano , 17, appeared in Montgomery County District Court on Friday where prosecutors requested a continuance in the case, saying new information about the case was "coming in daily."
