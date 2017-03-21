Jake's Moving & Storage Rockville MD Now Offers White Glove Moving And Storage Services
Jake's Moving and Storage Rockville MD announced the addition of new services in order to meet an increasing demand for full-service movers in Rockville. This local company now provides a complete range of white glove moving solutions for residents and business owners in the area.
