In Maryland Rape Case, LiberalsAdhere to Political Correctness
On the morning of March 16, a 14-year old girl was allegedly raped by two illegal aliens in a high school bathroom in Rockville, Maryland. By allowing millions of illegal aliens into this country, the safety of law abiding Americans has been put at risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|17
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|9 hr
|Righty01
|7
|school superintendent jack smith
|Sun
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|Sat
|The Mule
|9
|Turn the Rapist loose-------
|Sat
|Joyous Carnac
|4
|Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ...
|Sat
|Mark A Foley
|40
|Undocumented Immigrant Accused of Raping Classmate
|Mar 24
|Hillary got thumped
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC