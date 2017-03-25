Immigration Under Trump: Hate Message...

Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Maryland High School After Alleged Rape

There are 13 comments on the The Oak Ridge Observer story from Friday, titled Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Maryland High School After Alleged Rape. In it, The Oak Ridge Observer reports that:

"We can't condone any kind of hate speech like that and it's bad and it's not something that should be allowed to go on", Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said . At that time, the agent determined that Sanchez-Milian was in the United States illegally, having crossed over from Mexico without proper documentation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,175

Location hidden
#1 Saturday
parents need t know who are in schools with their kids that way they can change schools or home school if they don't like it. keeping that info away from parents should be illegal. it is not just other crimes they have to worry about they also bring illness and disease.

Judged:

12

11

10

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,175

Location hidden
#2 Saturday
the only message of hate is those putting illegals in our schools with our kids seems to have hate for the citizens children.

Judged:

13

11

8

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,600

Las Vegas, NV

#3 23 hrs ago
The US should not be educating any illegal aliens.

Judged:

10

7

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump Supporter

Orange, CA

#4 21 hrs ago
It's very important to educate illegal aliens and give them citizenship. White people stole their land.

It's the least they can do to make it right.

Judged:

9

7

7

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ice Man

United States

#5 11 hrs ago
Trump Supporter wrote:
It's very important to educate illegal aliens and give them citizenship. White people stole their land.

It's the least they can do to make it right.
BS!!!!!

Judged:

7

6

6

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dawn

Kailua, HI

#6 10 hrs ago
Ilegal means you are breaking the law. It makes no sense that we have to educate illegals. I wouldnot want my freshman child in a class with an illegal immigrant, with a record, an adult, in my child's class. This country needs to get back to taking care of our citizens first.

Judged:

6

5

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#7 3 hrs ago
Trump Supporter wrote:
It's very important to educate illegal aliens and give them citizenship. White people stole their land.

It's the least they can do to make it right.
It is currently right.
Have a nice day!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hillary got thumped

Beloit, WI

#8 3 hrs ago
Trump Supporter wrote:
White people stole their land..
It wasn't"your land"!You just picked cotton on it.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,792

Location hidden
#9 3 hrs ago
Trump Supporter wrote:
It's very important to educate illegal aliens and give them citizenship. White people stole their land.

It's the least they can do to make it right.
You are either a Trump supporter or you believe what you just wrote. It can't be both.

Judged:

4

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hillary got thumped

Beloit, WI

#10 2 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text> Trump supporter
He said you have soft hands.Must be all that hand lotion you use.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Oh No You Di-nt

Campbell, CA

#11 2 hrs ago
Erm, wrong headline. This rapist was here because of IMMIGRATION UNDER OBAMA.

Judged:

4

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#12 1 hr ago
Perhaps the messages at the HS, are that of extreme dislike.

While one or two rotten apples case spoil the bunch, rotten apples pulled out in time can spare the same bunch.

What is considered hate speech by the spooges? So an alleged rape is OK, and people should just deal with it? Ill advised behavior angers people, and sometimes they react.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spud

Quarryville, PA

#13 1 hr ago
If you can't hate an illegal alien that brutally rapes a 14 yr. old in school, you can't hate anything. Viva Trump, Sessions and Bannon.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... 2 hr vwgeartop 6
school superintendent jack smith 7 hr pissedo ffandmada... 1
News 2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro... Sat The Mule 9
Turn the Rapist loose------- Sat Joyous Carnac 4
News Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ... Sat Mark A Foley 40
News Undocumented Immigrant Accused of Raping Classmate Mar 24 Hillary got thumped 2
News No Mention of Illegal Aliens: Montgomery County... Mar 22 Edmund Burke 3
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,840,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC