Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Maryland High School After Alleged Rape
There are 13 comments on the The Oak Ridge Observer story from Friday, titled Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Maryland High School After Alleged Rape. In it, The Oak Ridge Observer reports that:
"We can't condone any kind of hate speech like that and it's bad and it's not something that should be allowed to go on", Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said . At that time, the agent determined that Sanchez-Milian was in the United States illegally, having crossed over from Mexico without proper documentation.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
|
Since: Aug 11
12,175
Location hidden
|
#1 Saturday
parents need t know who are in schools with their kids that way they can change schools or home school if they don't like it. keeping that info away from parents should be illegal. it is not just other crimes they have to worry about they also bring illness and disease.
|
Since: Aug 11
12,175
Location hidden
|
#2 Saturday
the only message of hate is those putting illegals in our schools with our kids seems to have hate for the citizens children.
|
Since: Apr 10
10,600
|
#3 23 hrs ago
The US should not be educating any illegal aliens.
|
#4 21 hrs ago
It's very important to educate illegal aliens and give them citizenship. White people stole their land.
It's the least they can do to make it right.
|
United States
|
#5 11 hrs ago
BS!!!!!
|
#6 10 hrs ago
Ilegal means you are breaking the law. It makes no sense that we have to educate illegals. I wouldnot want my freshman child in a class with an illegal immigrant, with a record, an adult, in my child's class. This country needs to get back to taking care of our citizens first.
|
#7 3 hrs ago
It is currently right.
Have a nice day!
|
#8 3 hrs ago
It wasn't"your land"!You just picked cotton on it.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,792
Location hidden
|
#9 3 hrs ago
You are either a Trump supporter or you believe what you just wrote. It can't be both.
|
#10 2 hrs ago
He said you have soft hands.Must be all that hand lotion you use.
|
#11 2 hrs ago
Erm, wrong headline. This rapist was here because of IMMIGRATION UNDER OBAMA.
|
#12 1 hr ago
Perhaps the messages at the HS, are that of extreme dislike.
While one or two rotten apples case spoil the bunch, rotten apples pulled out in time can spare the same bunch.
What is considered hate speech by the spooges? So an alleged rape is OK, and people should just deal with it? Ill advised behavior angers people, and sometimes they react.
|
#13 1 hr ago
If you can't hate an illegal alien that brutally rapes a 14 yr. old in school, you can't hate anything. Viva Trump, Sessions and Bannon.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|2 hr
|vwgeartop
|6
|school superintendent jack smith
|7 hr
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|Sat
|The Mule
|9
|Turn the Rapist loose-------
|Sat
|Joyous Carnac
|4
|Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ...
|Sat
|Mark A Foley
|40
|Undocumented Immigrant Accused of Raping Classmate
|Mar 24
|Hillary got thumped
|2
|No Mention of Illegal Aliens: Montgomery County...
|Mar 22
|Edmund Burke
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC