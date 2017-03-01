Hogan condemns bomb threats sent to J...

Hogan condemns bomb threats sent to Jewish schools and community centers

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Gov. Larry Hogan speaks to the 5th grade class during a visit to Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville, Md. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday condemned bomb threats sent to Jewish schools and community centers in Maryland earlier this week .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested Feb 10 joe 1
News Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08) Feb 6 Gym Phart 105
News ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08) Feb 5 Phart Hunt 6
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 15
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan '17 wlove2368 1
Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781 Dec '16 Mister Mister Jimmy 1
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,721 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC