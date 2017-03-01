Hogan condemns bomb threats sent to Jewish schools and community centers
Gov. Larry Hogan speaks to the 5th grade class during a visit to Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville, Md. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday condemned bomb threats sent to Jewish schools and community centers in Maryland earlier this week .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
|Feb 10
|joe
|1
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Feb 6
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec '16
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC