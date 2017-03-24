High School Rape Case Becomes Flashpo...

High School Rape Case Becomes Flashpoint in Immigration Debate

An alleged rape in a bathroom stall at a suburban Maryland high school has become the white-hot center of the national debate on immigration, raising questions about public schools' legal obligations to educate students regardless of immigration status and about blind spots in school safety. The two suspects in the case, both undocumented immigrant male students from Central America, came to the United States on their own within the last year to join relatives already living in the country.

