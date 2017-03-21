Genovation to fit carbon fiber wheels to electric Corvette
Carbon Revolution is the Australian firm supplying carbon fiber wheels for Ford's GT and Mustang Shelby GT350R. The wheels bring significant weight savings, thus helping to reduce unsprung mass.
