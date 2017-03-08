Gaz M tro Acquires Standard Solar, a Leading U.S.-based Solar Energy Firm
Gaz Metro Limited Partnership , announced the acquisition, through one of its subsidiaries, of Standard Solar, Inc. , a leading solar energy firm specializing in the development, installation and financing of commercial solar electric systems in many states across the United States . This strategic deal not only expands Gaz Metro's presence and expertise in the rapidly growing U.S. solar energy industry, but also opens the door to a promising approach of combining solar energy with other energy sources such as natural gas in the U.S. The acquisition also contributes towards fulfilling Gaz Metro's objective of actively participating in the reduction of the energy sector's environmental footprint and to lowering GHG emissions.
