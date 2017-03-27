Fox News Covers 'Inconvenient' Rape
Henry E. Sanchez-Milian, 18, a 9th grade student at Rockville High School who is in the country illegally, is charged, along with a 17-year-old, with first-degree rape of a 14-year-old student. On March 16, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly pushed into a boys' bathroom at Rockville High School in Maryland and raped by two other students during school hours.
