David Bossie: Teen's Rape Points Out Dangers of Sanctuary Cities, States

22 hrs ago

The rape of a 14-year-old girl in Montgomery County, Md., points out the dangers of creating sanctuary states and cities, David Bossie, who served as former deputy campaign chairman for President Donald Trump, said Wednesday. "It's just a horrendous crime," Bossie, who lives with his family in the same county and has four children in the school system, told Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

