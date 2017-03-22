David Bossie: Teen's Rape Points Out Dangers of Sanctuary Cities, States
The rape of a 14-year-old girl in Montgomery County, Md., points out the dangers of creating sanctuary states and cities, David Bossie, who served as former deputy campaign chairman for President Donald Trump, said Wednesday. "It's just a horrendous crime," Bossie, who lives with his family in the same county and has four children in the school system, told Fox News' "Fox & Friends."
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ...
|13 min
|Real
|20
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|9 hr
|Parents
|7
|No Mention of Illegal Aliens: Montgomery County...
|Wed
|Edmund Burke
|3
|Habitat for Humanity ReStore Rockville One Year...
|Mar 9
|ReStore
|1
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec '16
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
