ClubCorp Announces Third Acquisition in 2017 with Purchase of Norbeck Country Club
ClubCorp - The World Leader in Private ClubsA - announces the acquisition of Norbeck Country Club, a premier country club in Rockville, Maryland, just north of Washington, D.C. This marks the third acquisition this year for ClubCorp, which plans a multimillion-dollar reinvention of the club that will feature new dining amenities, and improvements and upgrades to the club over the next two years. "Norbeck Country Club is an exceptional, family oriented full-service club - a profile that fits nicely into our portfolio of clubs in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area," said Mark Burnett, ClubCorp COO and president.
