'Catastrophic': Explosion levels home in Rockville, one person unaccounted for

14 hrs ago

A house in Rockville, Md., exploded early Friday morning and firefighters are trying to account for at least one person who is believed to live in the home. It is not immediately clear exactly what caused the explosion but Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said on NBC 4 that an initial investigation shows that it did not appear to be related to a gas or utility problem.

