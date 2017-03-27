BURN! Is This Instagram Post Tomi Lahren's Response To Glenn Beck!?

The former host of "Tomi", who was just last week hit with an attention grabbing ban from the Blaze network, is looking to be as subtle as possible about her situation Rather than laying low for a while, she has instead moved towards her own spotlight, and may have found more fans by posting to her Instagram, which many are taking as a message to her former company, and her boss, Glenn Beck. The post of course would not be a real one without a bit of narcissism and that annoyingly dumb duck-face pout that millennials have taken a liking to.

