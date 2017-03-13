Bombay Bistro's Silver Anniversary Ha...

Bombay Bistro's Silver Anniversary Has Been a Long Time Coming

Keeping the doors open and the lights on at Bombay Bistro for over a quarter century has not just been a family affair - it's truly been a team effort. The management staff, which is mostly family or friends of co-founders Surfy Rahman and K.N. Vinod, can easily rattle off dozens of memories from this tiny restaurant located in a strip mall in Rockville, Md.

