Body found in rubble after fire destroys Rockville home

Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A massive fire tore through a Rockville, Maryland, home Thursday night, gutting the home and preventing firefighters from searching for the missing owner. Detectives have determined that the homeowner, Larry Joseph Pagliai, 71, lived alone in the house and that he can not be accounted for at this time.

