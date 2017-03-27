Birthright for moms' brings nearly 1,000 Jewish dads to Israel
An organization which has brought 10,000 Jewish mothers on subsidized trips to Israel has also brought nearly 1,000 fathers since launching its program for men in 2013. The Jewish Women's Renaissance Project, which was founded in 2008 and is based in Rockville, Maryland, to date has brought 975 men to Israel from seven countries, the group said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|4 hr
|Chris Rather
|22
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|21 hr
|Righty01
|7
|school superintendent jack smith
|Sun
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|Sat
|The Mule
|9
|Turn the Rapist loose-------
|Mar 25
|Joyous Carnac
|4
|Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ...
|Mar 25
|Mark A Foley
|40
|Undocumented Immigrant Accused of Raping Classmate
|Mar 24
|Hillary got thumped
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC