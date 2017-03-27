Birthright for moms' brings nearly 1,000 Jewish dads to Israel

An organization which has brought 10,000 Jewish mothers on subsidized trips to Israel has also brought nearly 1,000 fathers since launching its program for men in 2013. The Jewish Women's Renaissance Project, which was founded in 2008 and is based in Rockville, Maryland, to date has brought 975 men to Israel from seven countries, the group said in a statement.

