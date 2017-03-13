Bindery Supervisor
Job Description Bindery Supervisor, Rockville, MD Semper International is the leading provider of skilled staffing services that cater to the printing industry. We have an immediate position available for 2nd Shift Department Supervisor in the Bindery Department.
