Bethesda, MD Series 'Institute of Musical Traditions'...
On Sunday, April 2nd, France's acoustic guitar master Pierre Bensusan continues his 40 date tour of the USA and Canada with a concert presented by the Institute of Musical Traditions at Saint Mark Presbyterian Church in Rockville, MD ! Winner of the Independent Music Award, in the Live Performance Album category for his latest triple live album "Encore" , "Rose d'Or" of the Montreux Festival for his first album, "Prs de Paris" , "Best World Music Guitar Player " by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine , Bensusan is recognized as one of the premier musicians of our time. Students & Children: $15 advance, $20 door $2 per ticket box office fee added to all purchases.
