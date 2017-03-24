Bethesda, MD Series 'Institute of Mus...

Bethesda, MD Series 'Institute of Musical Traditions'

On Sunday, April 2nd, France's acoustic guitar master Pierre Bensusan continues his 40 date tour of the USA and Canada with a concert presented by the Institute of Musical Traditions at Saint Mark Presbyterian Church in Rockville, MD ! Winner of the Independent Music Award, in the Live Performance Album category for his latest triple live album "Encore" , "Rose d'Or" of the Montreux Festival for his first album, "Prs de Paris" , "Best World Music Guitar Player " by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine , Bensusan is recognized as one of the premier musicians of our time. Students & Children: $15 advance, $20 door $2 per ticket box office fee added to all purchases.

