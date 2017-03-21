ARVO Opposes Cuts to Medical Research Budget; Urges Increased Investment
Rockville, Md. -- The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology urges Congressional leaders to reject the U.S. administration's recent FY18 budget proposal, which seeks to drastically cut National Institute of Health funding by nearly $6 billion, or 20%.
