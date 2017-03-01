Ameriprise recruiting drive nets eight advisers with $644M
Eight advisers with $644 million in combined assets under management left wirehouses and IBDs to join Ameriprise's employee, franchise and independent channels, according to the firm. Ameriprise's employee channel added Thomas Dattilo from UBS and Mark Stegmann from Wells Fargo.
