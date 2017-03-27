Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes, father of Rockv...

Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes, father of Rockville rape suspect, arrested by immigration officials

Read more: Washington Times

In another possible example of the "Trump effect," U.S. immigration officials have reportedly arrested the illegal-immigrant father of one of the two boys suspected in the rape of a Rockville High School student. According to Washington TV station WRC-4 , Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday after it was discovered he and his rape-suspect son were in the U.S. illegally from Guatemala.

