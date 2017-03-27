5th suspect in deadly park stabbing arrested in Va.

A suspect in a June 2016 gang-related murder in a Gaithersburg park in Maryland has been arrested in Virginia, according to court records. Jose Coreas-Ventura has been described by Montgomery County Police as an armed and dangerous man as they looked for him in connection to 18-year-old Cristian Villagran-Morales' brutal death in the city's Malcolm King Park.

