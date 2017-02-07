Zacks Investment Research Lowers Argan, Inc. (AGX) to Hold
According to Zacks, "Argan, Inc., headquartered in Rockville, MD, through its wholly owned Southern Maryland Cable, Inc. subsidiary, provides inside premise wiring services to the federal government and also provides underground and aerial construction services and splicing to major telecommunications and utilities customers. " Separately, Avondale Partners lowered shares of Argan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
