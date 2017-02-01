VMware's New NSX-T Product: 5 Things Partners Need To Know
"It's an advanced version of NSX," said Ron Flax, vice president and chief technology officer at August Schell, a Rockville, Md.-based solution provider and longtime NSX partner. "NSX-T is really a completely holistic refresh of that original idea of virtual networks and security for open source."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Wed
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 19
|Musikologist
|15
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec '16
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
|Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Drew
|29
|Anti-gay Gambian president rejects election res...
|Dec '16
|Prosperity Fundie...
|1
|LISTEN: New Potomac River Crossing Coming To So...
|Nov '16
|mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC