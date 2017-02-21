Tracing the history of FDCs from 1939 to 2015
For most of their 75-plus years of production, ArtCraft cacheted covers produced by Washington Stamp Exchange were victims of their own success. Their high-quality production and professional artwork made the FDCs so popular that pretty soon ArtCraft FDCs were everywhere, and the resale prices for them plummeted.
