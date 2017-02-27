Tiger Fork Is Up and Running

Tiger Fork in Shaw opened last night for its first dinner service, bringing a taste of Hong Kong's fast-paced bar and dining scene to D.C. The 85-seat bar/restaurant, inside in the former Rogue 24 space, serves up traditional Cantonese dishes such as beef chow fun noodles and whole crispy fish. More creative concoctions include cumin lamb tartare and chili wontons stuffed with turkey and shrimp.

