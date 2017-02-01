Rockville accountant charged with bribing former Prince George's lawmaker
A Montgomery County accountant and founder of a nonprofit organization that received thousands of dollars in grant funding from former Prince George's County Council member Will Campos, was charged with bribery and making false statements in connection with an ongoing public corruption investigation, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Felix Nelson Ayala, of Rockville, Md., is the founder of the Washington, D.C.-based Ayala and Associates Public Accountants and the Caucus SalvadoreA o Empresarial Inc., a business caucus that hands out scholarships to local students.
