Reexamination of "Healthy" Continues with an FDA Public Meeting in March 2017
As we've previously reported , FDA has signaled its interest in reviewing the scope and meaning of the nutrient content claim "healthy," in part as result of a dispute with KIND LLC about label claims for its KIND Bar products. Then last fall FDA released a new guidance document on what constitutes a "healthy" food and proper labeling of such foods, and the Agency simultaneously requested public input on a significant number of questions related to use of this particular claim.
