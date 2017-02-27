Owings Mills JCC, Md. Day Schools Receive Non-Credible Bomb Threats
The Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC, along with at least eight other JCCs and Jewish day schools across the country, received a bomb threat on Monday, which proved to be "non-credible." The Owings Mills JCC received the phone call threat around 10 a.m., and after consultation and an extensive sweep of the building, it was determined that an evacuation was not required, according to a statement from the organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baltimore Jewish Times.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
|Feb 10
|joe
|1
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Feb 6
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec '16
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC