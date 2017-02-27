Owings Mills JCC, Md. Day Schools Rec...

Owings Mills JCC, Md. Day Schools Receive Non-Credible Bomb Threats

Monday Read more: Baltimore Jewish Times

The Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC, along with at least eight other JCCs and Jewish day schools across the country, received a bomb threat on Monday, which proved to be "non-credible." The Owings Mills JCC received the phone call threat around 10 a.m., and after consultation and an extensive sweep of the building, it was determined that an evacuation was not required, according to a statement from the organization.

