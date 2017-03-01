New wave of bomb threats made to Jewish centers across the US
At least seven Jewish community centers around the country received bomb threats Monday morning, on the heels of the second instance of a Jewish cemetery being vandalized in Philadelphia. The Anti-Defamation League reported it had confirmed Jewish community centers in Asheville, N.C., Rockville, MD., and Fairfax, VA., all received bomb threats on Monday morning.
Read more at Washington Examiner.
