new Rockvillea s 209 mph electric car
A Rockville, Maryland, company has set out to prove electric cars can be high-end performance cars, and it's proving it, even if the price for consumer entry is unreachable for most. Genovation Cars said on Feb. 16, its highly-modified all electric Corvette, called the GXE, reached a top speed of 209 mph at Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds at Space Florida's Shuttle Landing Facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
|Feb 10
|joe
|1
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Feb 6
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec '16
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC