new Rockvillea s 209 mph electric car

A Rockville, Maryland, company has set out to prove electric cars can be high-end performance cars, and it's proving it, even if the price for consumer entry is unreachable for most. Genovation Cars said on Feb. 16, its highly-modified all electric Corvette, called the GXE, reached a top speed of 209 mph at Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds at Space Florida's Shuttle Landing Facility.

