new Rockville man dies after fight wi...

new Rockville man dies after fight with frat brother

Authorities say one of two fraternity brothers involved in a fight near their central Pennsylvania university campus later died, and the other member was arrested on an assault charge. Indiana Borough police allege that 20-year-old Caleb Zweig was choked during the altercation just after 11 p.m. Friday near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.

