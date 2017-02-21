new Police: Montgomery Co. employee stole $13K in equipment

Montgomery County police said they got a tip that Jason White, 31, was selling expensive county tools such as industrial-sized salt spreaders on the black market. White, who ABC 7 reports made $99,000 in 2015, was arrested after police videotaped him on Jan. 8, 2016, allegedly loading a up a trailer on the back of a pickup truck with three salt spreaders worth more than $13,000 at the county's fleet management depot in Derwood, which is north of Rockville.

