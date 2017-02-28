Montgomery finds spot for Confederate...

Montgomery finds spot for Confederate statue: site of historic ferry

A bronze statue of a Confederate soldier stands in a grove outside the Red Brick Courthouse in Rockville. More than 18 months after Montgomery County Executive Isiah Leggett ordered it off of government property , officials have found a home for the bronze statue of a Confederate soldier: the docking site of a Potomac River ferry that is named for a Confederate general and has operated since before the Civil War.

