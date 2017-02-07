Montgomery County Growth and Developm...

Montgomery County Growth and Development Update

Montgomery County continues to plan for growth and new development. The Planning Board of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission is currently working on two master plans, the White Flint 2 Sector Plan and the Rock Spring Master Plan and has just launched the Veirs Mill Corridor Master Plan , while the Planning Board staff continues to work on the initial stages of the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro Area Minor Master Plan amendment.

