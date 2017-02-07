Montgomery County Growth and Development Update
Montgomery County continues to plan for growth and new development. The Planning Board of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission is currently working on two master plans, the White Flint 2 Sector Plan and the Rock Spring Master Plan and has just launched the Veirs Mill Corridor Master Plan , while the Planning Board staff continues to work on the initial stages of the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro Area Minor Master Plan amendment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 19
|Musikologist
|15
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec '16
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
|Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Drew
|29
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC