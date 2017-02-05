Maryland man dead, Indiana University of Pennsylvania fraternity brother arrested after fight
One of two fraternity brothers involved in a fight near their Pennsylvania university campus has died, and the other member was arrested on an assault charge, authorities said. Indiana Borough police allege that Caleb Zweig, 20, of Rockville, Maryland, was choked during the altercation just after 11 p.m. Friday on a sidewalk near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
