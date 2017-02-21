Investigational Malaria Vaccine Shows...

Investigational Malaria Vaccine Shows Considerable Protection in Adults in Malaria Season

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Infection Control Today

An adult volunteer in Mali receives the experimental malaria vaccine known as PfSPZ Vaccine. Courtesy of NIAID An investigational malaria vaccine given intravenously was well-tolerated and protected a significant proportion of healthy adults against infection with Plasmodium falciparum malaria--the deadliest form of the disease--for the duration of the malaria season, according to new findings published in the February 15 issue of the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

