Hotel maid recorded audio of a pimp beating a prostitute

A 23-year-old pimp has been put behind bars on human trafficking and assault charges after harrowing audio recorded by a 'hero' hotel maid captured him beating a prostitute. Marcus Jamal Lindsey was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after he punched the 20-year-old woman in the face multiple times when she tried to escape his prostitution ring at the Radisson Hotel in Rockville, Maryland last year.

