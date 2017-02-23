Ellwood Thompson's falls for phishing scam
Employees at Ellwood Thompson's Local Market were notified that the business was recently phished by an individual posing as the company founder, and private information compromised. The personal information may include name, address, phone number, social security and financial earnings information.
