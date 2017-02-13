Attempt at impeaching SGA Vice President falters

Student Government Association Vice President James Mileo faced a rogue attempt from a group of senators trying to remove him from office - but the attempt died before a special resolution for impeachment was even brought to a vote. When pay procedures were being formulated by the SGA, members of the executive board consulted with the Office of the General Counsel to make sure that none of the procedures would actually constitute a violation of state law.

