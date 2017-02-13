Attempt at impeaching SGA Vice Presid...

Attempt at impeaching SGA Vice President falters

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Towerlight

Student Government Association Vice President James Mileo faced a rogue attempt from a group of senators trying to remove him from office - but the attempt died before a special resolution for impeachment was even brought to a vote. When pay procedures were being formulated by the SGA, members of the executive board consulted with the Office of the General Counsel to make sure that none of the procedures would actually constitute a violation of state law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Towerlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested Feb 10 joe 1
News Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08) Feb 6 Gym Phart 105
News ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08) Feb 5 Phart Hunt 6
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan 19 Musikologist 15
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan '17 wlove2368 1
Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781 Dec '16 Mister Mister Jimmy 1
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,849,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC