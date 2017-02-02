Argan, Inc. (AGX) Lowered to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Argan, Inc., headquartered in Rockville, MD, through its wholly owned Southern Maryland Cable, Inc. subsidiary, provides inside premise wiring services to the federal government and also provides underground and aerial construction services and splicing to major telecommunications and utilities customers. " Separately, Avondale Partners lowered Argan from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb 1
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 19
|Musikologist
|15
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec '16
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
|Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Drew
|29
|Anti-gay Gambian president rejects election res...
|Dec '16
|Prosperity Fundie...
|1
|LISTEN: New Potomac River Crossing Coming To So...
|Nov '16
|mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC