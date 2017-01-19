Virtual Reality's Boy Wonder draws fire at Facebook trial

The young entrepreneur credited as the brains behind Facebook Inc.'s virtual reality headset was accused in court of betraying a company that had worked with him to display the technology at a trade show. Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey, whose startup was bought by the social media giant for about $2 billion in 2014 when he was 21, didn't dispute that he used software developed by ZeniMax Media Inc. to show the prototype for his headset to investors in a California hotel room two years earlier.

