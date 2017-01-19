Virtual Reality's Boy Wonder draws fi...

Virtual Reality's Boy Wonder draws fire at Facebook trial

The young entrepreneur credited as the brains behind Facebook Inc.'s virtual reality headset was accused in court of betraying a company that had worked with him to display the technology at a trade show. Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey, whose startup was bought by the social media giant for about $2 billion in 2014 when he was 21, didn't dispute that he used software developed by ZeniMax Media Inc. to show the prototype for his headset to investors in a California hotel room two years earlier.

