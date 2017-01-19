Virtual Reality's Boy Wonder draws fire at Facebook trial
The young entrepreneur credited as the brains behind Facebook Inc.'s virtual reality headset was accused in court of betraying a company that had worked with him to display the technology at a trade show. Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey, whose startup was bought by the social media giant for about $2 billion in 2014 when he was 21, didn't dispute that he used software developed by ZeniMax Media Inc. to show the prototype for his headset to investors in a California hotel room two years earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan 2
|wlove2368
|1
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec 27
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
|Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Drew
|29
|Anti-gay Gambian president rejects election res...
|Dec '16
|Prosperity Fundie...
|1
|LISTEN: New Potomac River Crossing Coming To So...
|Nov '16
|mike
|1
|Moving to Germantown (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Jeremy
|184
|Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ...
|Nov '16
|jose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC