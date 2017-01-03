Surveillance Video Released Showing 7-Eleven Armed Robbery In Rockville

The Montgomery County Police Department have released surveillance video of the two suspects involved in the Rockville 7-Eleven armed robbery that occurred in the early morning of December 10. The investigation revealed that there were two adult males working at the time of the robbery -- one working the cash register and another in an aisle. Two suspects, both armed with handguns, entered the store and split up immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.