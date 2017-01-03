Surveillance Video Released Showing 7-Eleven Armed Robbery In Rockville
The Montgomery County Police Department have released surveillance video of the two suspects involved in the Rockville 7-Eleven armed robbery that occurred in the early morning of December 10. The investigation revealed that there were two adult males working at the time of the robbery -- one working the cash register and another in an aisle. Two suspects, both armed with handguns, entered the store and split up immediately.
