Some country club members didn't want Obama to join because of his policy on Israel

For weeks, the members of an exclusive, mostly Jewish country club in the Maryland suburbs of Washington have been entangled in a bitter dispute over whether to blackball former President Barack Obama, who has played golf there, because of Obama's policies toward Israel. On Monday, the management of the club, Woodmont Country Club, sought to put an end to the rancor, sending a letter to members notifying them that it had invited Obama and his wife, Michelle, to join as "special members."

