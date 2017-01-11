NY Post: Obama's Israel Policies May Get Him Rejected From Golf Club
President Barack Obama may be rejected by an elite golf club over his administration's policies towards Israel, the New York Post reports. Obama is reportedly looking to join Woodmont Country Club in Maryland after he leaves offices, but the Posts' sources say that members at the largely Jewish club are divided over whether to accept the president after he failed to veto the United Nations Security Council vote to condemn Israel.
