NPOTA Participation Leads to Inaugura...

NPOTA Participation Leads to Inaugural Communication Detail for National Park Service

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: QST

Jeff Dahn, KB3ZUK, of Rockville, Maryland, activated every available NPOTA unit in the Washington, DC, area during the year-long National Parks on the Air program. That, and his prior DC-area law enforcement experience, gave him a leg up to snag a gig during the presidential inauguration and the Women's March on Washington as a radio operator for the National Park Service .

Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan 19 Musikologist 15
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan 2 wlove2368 1
Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781 Dec '16 Mister Mister Jimmy 1
Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09) Dec '16 Drew 29
News Anti-gay Gambian president rejects election res... Dec '16 Prosperity Fundie... 1
News LISTEN: New Potomac River Crossing Coming To So... Nov '16 mike 1
Moving to Germantown (Aug '06) Nov '16 Jeremy 184
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,163 • Total comments across all topics: 278,301,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC