new Md. man sentenced to life in prison for attack called a every womana s worst nightmarea

A Maryland man who was convicted of raping his sleeping neighbor at knifepoint has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 home invasion and sexual assault. In September, a jury convicted Myles Bowersox, now 25, of multiple sexual offense counts and a count of home invasion in the November 2015 attack.

