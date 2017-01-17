New Doppstadt screen adapts to different screening requirements
The Doppstadt SM 720 SA Plus from Doppstadt, with U.S. offices in Rockville, Maryland, screen is a new solution for operators who have to process large quantities of various recyclables in different places quickly and reliably, according to the company. Recycling enterprises, compost and earth-working plants, under-ground engineering, gravel and sand operators or container services can separate nearly any solid in-put material in up to six different fractions by means of this screen: construction rubble, industrial waste, biomass or garbage, plastic, glass, paper or wood, sand, gravel, scrap or slag.
