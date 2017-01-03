new Area hospitals welcome first babi...

new Area hospitals welcome first babies of the new year

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

One of the first babies born in the D.C. area in 2017 was a baby girl who arrived shortly after the ball dropped in New York City's Times Square. At 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a Rockville, Maryland family celebrated the birth of their new baby daughter, who weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan 2 wlove2368 1
Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781 Dec 27 Mister Mister Jimmy 1
Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09) Dec 14 Drew 29
News Anti-gay Gambian president rejects election res... Dec 10 Prosperity Fundie... 1
News LISTEN: New Potomac River Crossing Coming To So... Nov '16 mike 1
Moving to Germantown (Aug '06) Nov '16 Jeremy 184
News Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ... Nov '16 jose 1
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,853 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,771

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC