Maryland Mother Charged with Child Ab...

Maryland Mother Charged with Child Abuse of Daughter, 4

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NBC Washington

A Montgomery County, Maryland, mother was arrested Saturday in connection with the abuse of her daughter, 4, who is in critical condition at a Washington, D.C., hospital, according to detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department. Iris Hernandez Rivas, 20, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was charged one count of first-degree child abuse and one count of first-degree assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) 22 hr Really Big Phart 3
Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan 19 Musikologist 15
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan '17 wlove2368 1
Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781 Dec '16 Mister Mister Jimmy 1
Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09) Dec '16 Drew 29
News Anti-gay Gambian president rejects election res... Dec '16 Prosperity Fundie... 1
News LISTEN: New Potomac River Crossing Coming To So... Nov '16 mike 1
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,028 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC